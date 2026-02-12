Gold Coast Airport reports 'one of its busiest summers on record' in 2025/26

Gold Coast Airport reported (11-Feb-2026) it handled more than 1.2 million passengers during its peak summer holiday period, marking "one of its busiest summers on record". The airport handled approximately 600,000 passengers in Dec-2025, as well as an additional 637,000 passengers since the beginning of Jan-2026. Queensland Airports Limited chief of aviation Adam Rowe stated: "The Sydney and Melbourne routes continue to be our busiest, however we also saw strong demand for international travel over the summer. More than 126,000 passengers travelled on one of our six New Zealand routes - 18,000 more than the same period last year". Mr Rowe added: "Bali was also a popular pick, with two airlines now servicing the Denpasar route passenger numbers jumped by more than 75% when compared to last year - with more than 23,000 passengers over Dec-2025 and Jan-2026". [more - original PR]