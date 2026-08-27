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    27-Aug-2026 3:14 PM

    GOL to commercially represent avianca in Brazilian market

    Abra Group CCO Angus Clark confirmed GOL will commercially represent avianca in the Brazilian market (Aeroin/PANROTAS, 26-Aug-2026). GOL's commercial team will take over the management of avianca's flight offerings, connections and products in Brazil.

    Background

    Avianca and GOL expanded their codeshare partnership effective Jul-2025, adding numerous GOL domestic routes from Brasília into the joint network.1 Avianca sales director for Colombia and South America David Alemán said it promoted Brazil, citing connectivity via GOL and direct services to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, alongside initiatives with Embratur.2 Abra Group CCO Angus Clarke said the group aimed for "a single face to the customer" across subsidiaries, while interaction "evolving".3

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