22-Mar-2021 12:43 PM

Gol reports USD184.7m operating loss in 2020

GOL reported (18-Mar-2021) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2020:
    • Operating revenue: BRL1891 million (USD349.8 million), -50.3% year-on-year;  
    • Operating costs: BRL2210 million (USD408.7 million), -28.9%;       
      • Labour: BRL490.3 million (USD90.7 million), -24.2%;
      • Fuel: BRL572.5 million (USD105.9 million), -43.3%;
    • Operating profit (loss): (BRL319.2 million) (USD59.0 million), compared to a profit of BRL694.7 million in p-c-p; 
    • Net profit (loss): (BRL59.4 million) (USD11.0 million), compared to a profit of BRL436.1 million in p-c-p;        
    • Yield: BRL 27.55 cents (USD 5.1 cents), -16.9%;       
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 22.34 cents (USD 4.1 cents), -17.4%;      
    • Revenue per ASK: BRL 24.57 cents (USD 4.5 cents), -14.4%;  
    • Cost per ASK (CASK): BRL 26.44 cents (USD 4.9 cents), +25.3%;         
    • CASK excl fuel: BRL 19.00 cents (USD 3.5 cents), +40.8%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2020:
    • Operating revenue: BRL6372 million (USD1236 million), -54.0%;
    • Operating costs: BRL7323 million (USD1421 million), -37.6%;
      • Fuel: BRL2026 million (USD393.1 million), -49.9%;
      • Labour: BRL1604 million (USD311.3 million), -32.1%;
    • Operating profit (loss): (BRL951.8 million) (USD184.7 million), compared to a profit of BRL2133 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (BRL5895 million) (USD1143 million), compared to a loss of BRL179.3 million in p-c-p;
    • Yield: BRL 28.74 cents (USD 5.6 cents), -8.0%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 23.00 cents (USD 4.5 cents), -10.2%;
    • Revenue per ASK: BRL 25.34 cents (USD 4.9 cents), -6.7%;
    • Cost per ASK (CASK): BRL 25.42 cents (USD 4.9 cents), +15.7%;
    • CASK excl fuel: BRL 17.36 cents (USD 3.4 cents), +23.6%;
    • Total assets: BRL12,814 million (USD2487 million);
      • Cash and cash equivalents: BRL662.8 million (USD128.6 million);
    • Total liabilities: BRL26,581 million (USD5158 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.18496 for the three months ended 31-Dec-2020
*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.19405 for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2020

