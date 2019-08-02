Become a CAPA Member
Gol provides adjusted 2020 guidance, raising revenue guidance and tightening capacity

Gol Linhas Aéreas provided (01-Aug-2019) the following guidance for 2020:

  • Total fleet: 131 to 136 aircraft (May-2019 guidance: 128 and 131 aircraft);
  • Capacity (ASK): Between 6% to 8% (From between 7% and 10%);
    • Domestic: Between 5% and 6% (from between 4% and 5%);
    • International: Between 15% and 25% (from between 25% and 35%);
  • Capacity (seats): Between 5% and 7% (from between 4% and 5%);
  • Operations: Between 5% and 7% (from between 4% and 5%);
  • Average load factor: 80% to 82% (from between 79% to 81%);
  • Total net revenues: Around BRL15.5 billion (USD4 billion) (from around BRL14.5 billion [USD3.8 billion]);
    • Ancillary revenues: BRL1.3 billion (USD338.7 million)(from around BRL1.1 billion [USD286.5 million]);
  • CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL 14 cents (USD 3.64 cents) (unchanged);
  • Fuel consumption: Around 1.6 billion litres (from around 1.5 billion litres);
  • Fuel price: Around BRL3.1 (USD 80.75 cents) per litre (unchanged);
  • EBITDA margin: 29% (unchanged);
  • EBIT margin: 19% (unchanged);
  • Net financial expense: BRL1.2 billion (USD312.6 million) (unchanged);
  • CAPEX: Around BRL650 million (USD169.3 million)(unchanged));
  • Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 2.4X. [more - original PR]

