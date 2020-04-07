7-Apr-2020 8:52 AM
Gol pax down 33.5% in Mar-2020
Gol reported (06-Apr-2020) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Mar-2020:
- Passengers: 1.86 million, -33.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.75 million, -33.0%;
- International: 112,000, -41.2%;
- Capacity (Seat): -23.1%;
- Domestic: -22.7%;
- International: -28.4%;
- Capacity (ASK): -22.2%;
- Domestic: -20.4%;
- International: -31.7%;
- Passenger traffic (RPK): -29.7%;
- Domestic: -27.4%;
- International: -42.9%;
- Departures: 15,810, -21.2%;
- Domestic: 14,794, -20.8%;
- International: 1016, -26.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 71.6%, -7.7pp;
- Domestic: 72.8%, -7.0pp;
- International: 63.8%, -12.5pp;
- Cargo: 6300 tons, -25.7%;
- On time departures: 96.7%, +7.1pp. [more - original PR]