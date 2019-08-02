Gol: Outlook for 2H2019 'remains solid' despite 737 MAX grounding

Gol Linhas Aéreas commented (01-Aug-2019) on its fleet plan, stating that despite the temporary grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, the carrier's network is "performing well, and the financial outlook for the 2H2019 remains solid". Gol's aircraft utilization reached 11.7 block hours in 2Q2019. Gol added: "We have flexibility in the fleet plan, including the possibility of leasing more Boeing 737 NG aircraft". Gol is operating under the assumption that regulatory approval of the MAX's return to service will occur in 4Q2019, based on Boeing's most recent guidance. [more - original PR]