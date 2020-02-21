Gol board approves USD136m sale and lease back transaction with Carlyle Aviation

Gol announced (20-Feb-2020) its board approved an aircraft lease agreement between with BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management in the amount of up to USD10.1 million for one Boeing 737-700 (MSN 34295) equipped with two CFM 56-7B22 engines. The board also approved an aircraft sale and leaseback agreement with Carlyle Aviation Management Limited in the amount of up to USD136.1 million. The sale and leaseback transaction encompasses the following aircraft:

Boeing 737-700: MSN 37608 and MSN 37609;

Boeing 737-800: MSN 35835, MSN 35836, MSN 35837, MSN 35838, MSN 35843, MSN 35844, MSN 35851, MSN 35852 and MSN 39618. [more - original PR]