Global Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (04-Oct-2024) its first A380 (9H-GLOBL, MSN 120) departed Glasgow to undergo MRO and inspection works in Dresden. The announcement follows a 23-Sep-2024 "multi-million euro" agreement with Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), with EFW to provide MRO services to facilitate the aircraft's entry into service.