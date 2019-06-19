GKN Aerospace expands risk & workshare agreement with Pratt & Whitney for PW1500G and PW1900G

GKN Aerospace announced (18-Jun-2019) at the 2019 Paris Airshow that it has expanded its risk and revenue sharing partnership (RRSP) with Pratt & Whitney for the PW1500G and PW1900G engines. The expansion adds the fabricated fan case mount ring and the fan spacer for the engines to GKN Aerospace's workshare. This contract expands GKN Aerospace's involvement in for engines powering the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft and Airbus A220 and reinforces the company's role as a long-term supplier of engine components for Pratt & Whitney. The workshare expansion will see GKN Aerospace apply new additive manufacturing and composite technologies to the components. The fabricated fan case mount ring will be additively manufactured with a unique laser metal deposition process, minimising waste, costs and production lead time. [more - original PR]