30-Jun-2017 11:42 AM
Saudi GACA signs concession contracts for Jeddah, Taif, Qassim and Hail airports
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) signed (29-Jun-2017) concession contracts for private sector participation in Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport, Taif International Airport, Qassim Prince Nayef Bin Abdulaziz Airport and Hail Airport, according to GIB Capital. Details include:
- Jeddah Airport: To be operated and maintained by a consortium comprising Changi International Airports and Saudi Naval Support Company. Passenger capacity is expected to increase to 49 million p/a in the future;
- Taif Airport: A build-transfer-operate (BTO) agreement for the development and operation of the airport was signed with Asyad Holding Group, Consolidated Contractors Company and Munich Airport Company. Capacity is expected to increase to 5.8 million passengers p/a towards the end of the concession;
- Qassim Airport: BTO agreement for the development and operation of the airport was signed with TAV Airports and Al Rajhi Holding Group. Capacity is expected to increase to 5.5 million passengers p/a towards the end of the concession;
- Hail Airport: BTO agreement for the development and operation of the airport was signed with TAV airports and Al Rajhi Holding Group. The new terminal will initially be capable of handling two million passengers p/a. Capacity is expected to increase to 3.7 million passengers p/a towards the end of the concession. [more - original PR]