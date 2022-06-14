Become a CAPA Member
14-Jun-2022 10:47 AM

Germany lifts COVID-19 entry restrictions

Germany's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via its official website, announced (Jun-2022) it provisionally lifted all COVID-19 entry restrictions on 11-Jun-2022. As a result, travel to Germany is again permitted for all travel purposes, while proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery or testing is no longer required. The ministry stated that due to "reciprocity", travellers residing in China still require an "important reason to enter Germany", however this restriction does not apply to German citizens residing in China.

