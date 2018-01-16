Germania to phase out 737 fleet by summer 2019, move to all Airbus operation

Germania announced (15-Jan-2018) it will commence its "most comprehensive fleet renewal" from 2020. In preparation, the airline plans to phase out its 10 Boeing 737-700 aircraft over the next 15 months, in order to move to an all Airbus fleet. The first three Boeing aircraft will be withdrawn by the end of Apr-2018, while the last are scheduled to leave the Germania fleet by the beginning of summer 2019. Germania subsequently commenced working with Airbus and flight training schools to organise in house training for all Boeing pilots to attain Airbus type ratings. Germania has 25 A320-200neo aircraft on order with the option for 15 additional aircraft, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR - German]