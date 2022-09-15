German Govt sells remaining Deutsche Lufthansa AG stake

Germany's Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF) completed (14-Sep-2022) the sale of its remaining shares in Deutsche Lufthansa AG "to various investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process", as reported by Lufthansa. The German state originally acquired a 20% stake in the carrier for EUR306 million in summer 2020, and last held around 6.2% of the company's share capital. Following the sale of its remaining shares, WSF no longer holds any equity stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, "ending all remaining conditions". Deutsche Lufthansa AG CEO Carsten Spohr commented "Lufthansa is once again fully in private hands" adding the stabilisation was "successful" and "is also paying off financially for the German government". As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier repaid all loans and deposits it received from the German government, in Nov-2021, while the state previously confirmed its holding would be sold by Oct-2023 at the latest. [more - original PR]