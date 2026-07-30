GE Aerospace staff data scientist: Our software helps airlines make small changes with significance

GE Aerospace staff data scientist Evan Edwards, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) GE Aerospace's software-as-a-service division offers real time data analysis tools to help airlines to identify "seemingly small changes they can make to their operations" that result in "significant efficiency gains", "significant safety gains" and/or "significant cost savings". Mr Edwards cited "one example for a Middle Eastern customer of ours, they reduced their crew baggage allowance from 30 to 20 kilos on certain flights, and they saved over a million USD a year".