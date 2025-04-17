17-Apr-2025 12:06 PM
GBTA: Business travel volume to 'decrease significantly' due to US government actions
Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) conducted (16-Apr-2025) a poll finding global business travel volume is expected to "decrease significantly" in 2025 due to "recent US government actions including tariffs, cross-border policies and entry restrictions". Details include:
- A "significant" portion of over 900 global industry respondents are anticipating declines ahead and overall optimism has "taken a hit" in recent weeks;
- 44% of global buyers anticipate their organisation's business travel spending and volume in 2025 will not be impacted. 25% of travel suppliers reported their business travel revenue will not be impacted;
- 29% of global travel buyers expect a decline in business travel volume at their companies in 2025, averaging a 21% year-on-year decrease. 19% of travel buyers are uncertain about what the impact will be;
- 27% of buyers predict a 20% average decrease in their business travel spending in 2025. With global business travel spending forecast to reach USD1.63 trillion in 2025, that could represent a potential decline of up to USD88 billion;
- 37% of travel suppliers and travel management company professionals anticipate an average decline of 18% in related revenue;
- 31% of global industry professionals remain optimistic about the overall industry outlook for 2025, while 40% are neutral. This marks a "significant" decline from GBTA's Nov-2024 poll, where 67% reported an optimistic outlook and 26% were neutral;
- 7% of buyer organisations have revised their corporate travel policies for travel to or from the US since Jan-2025. Another 25% said they are planning to or will consider doing so in the future. 64% are staying the course;
- Up to 20% have or are considering cancelling, moving or pulling attendance from meetings and events located in the US;
- 10% are planning or considering cancelling employee attendance at US events;
- Respondents' top concerns for long term impacts of US government actions are related to economics, namely business travel costs (54%), potential budget cuts (40%) and additional travel processing and administration needs such as visas or documentation (46%). This was followed by traveller focused concerns, such as employee willingness to travel to the US (37%) and increased safety and duty of care (37%). [more - original PR]