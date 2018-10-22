GBTA & AIG Travel: 83% of women business travellers report safety concerns in past 12 months

Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) in partnership with AIG Travel, released (18-Oct-2018) details of its 'Perceptions of Safety for Female Business Travelers' survey, finding 83% of women reported experiencing one or more safety related concerns or incidents while travelling for business in the past year. Other key findings include:

90% say concern about safety has an effect on activities pursued during personal time while on business travel;

86% report an impact on booking behaviour, such as booking only daytime flights or a central lodging location;

84% cite an impact on where they travel for business;

81% indicate their travel frequency for business has been impacted by safety concerns;

80% say safety concerns have impacted their productivity on business trips. [more - original PR]