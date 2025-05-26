Garuda Indonesia on track to reach 100 aircraft by end of 2025

Garuda Indonesia announced (23-May-2025) the following operational and financial highlights for 1Q2025:

Fulfilled scheduled interest payments on bonds and sukuk, reflecting "discipline in meeting financial obligations and maintaining investor confidence";

Scheduled flights contributed 83% of revenue, remaining the main source of income;

Non-scheduled flights, mainly charter for Umrah services, contributed 5% of revenue and "grew sharply" by 93% year-on-year;

Other revenues contributed 11%, mainly driven by aircraft MRO services and flight related services;

Achieved fuel efficiency improvements, including savings of USD28 million through the expansion of the fuel consumption optimisation programme;

Operated Indonesia's first commercial flight using sustainable aviation fuel.

Garuda Indonesia stated it remains focused on executing its transformation roadmap, including cost optimisation, fleet efficiency improvements and service quality enhancement. The carrier noted it is on track to reach a fleet of 100 aircraft by the end of 2025 and is "well positioned" to capture future growth. [more - original PR]