GA Telesis commences disassembly of two A320neos

EirTrade Aviation acquired two ex-Spirit Airlines A320neos for disassembly in Goodyear, Arizona, with parts due via its Dallas hub by end-1Q2026; the four- and 3.5-year-old airframes were described as the youngest A320neos yet torn down, and VP origination and trading for the Americas Bill Thompson said it focused on newer-vintage aircraft to supply high-quality rotables.1 GA Telesis previously expanded its used serviceable material inventory through multiple airframe teardowns, including two A319s and a 737-800, and it scheduled four 767-300 disassemblies through the remainder of 2025.2 3 4