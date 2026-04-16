    Loading
    16-Apr-2026 10:39 AM

    GA Telesis commences disassembly of two A320neos

    GA Telesis commenced (15-Apr-2026) the disassembly of two A320neo aircraft. GA Telesis stated the aircraft are less than five years old, making them "two of the youngest Airbus A320neo aircraft ever inducted into a teardown programme". [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    EirTrade Aviation acquired two ex-Spirit Airlines A320neos for disassembly in Goodyear, Arizona, with parts due via its Dallas hub by end-1Q2026; the four- and 3.5-year-old airframes were described as the youngest A320neos yet torn down, and VP origination and trading for the Americas Bill Thompson said it focused on newer-vintage aircraft to supply high-quality rotables.1 GA Telesis previously expanded its used serviceable material inventory through multiple airframe teardowns, including two A319s and a 737-800, and it scheduled four 767-300 disassemblies through the remainder of 2025.2 3 4

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More