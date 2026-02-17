EirTrade acquires the 'youngest A320neo airframes ever to be torn down'

EirTrade Aviation acquired (16-Feb-2026) two A320neo aircraft, in partnership with RESIDCO. The aircraft are being disassembled in Goodyear, Arizona and the parts will be available through EirTrade's hub in Dallas by the end of 1Q2026. The aircraft (MSNs 10769 and 10921) were previously operated by Spirit Airlines and are four and 3.5 years old, making them "the youngest Airbus A320neo airframes ever to be torn down", according to EirTrade. EirTrade VP origination and trading for the Americas Bill Thompson stated: "We are focused on newer vintage aircraft to ensure that our inventory contains the highest quality rotables which ensure that our customers can be supported with the latest modification standard components". [more - original PR]