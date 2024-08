Frontier Airlines defers 54 Airbus aircraft deliveries to 2029 and beyond

Frontier Airlines executed (08-Aug-2024) a binding term sheet with Airbus to defer 54 aircraft deliveries originally scheduled for 2025-2028 to 2029-2031. The carrier now expects to take delivery of 111 aircraft from 2025 to 2028, including 21 aircraft to be delivered in 2025. Frontier stated the deferrals reduce the company's financing needs and pre-delivery deposit commitments in the coming years. The carrier has 187 Airbus aircraft on order. [more - original PR]