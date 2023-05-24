French Government bans short haul domestic routes where rail is an alternative

France's Minister for Transport Clément Beaune announced (23-May-2023) the publication of a decree on 23-May-2023 banning domestic air services on routes where there is alternative travel of less than 2.5 hours by train. The decree is effective immediately and prohibits air links between Nantes, Bordeaux, Lyon and Paris Orly. Mr Beaune said the "world first" measure supports the government's policy to encourage alternative modes of transport and is an "essential step" in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. [more - original PR - French]