Fraport USA wins contract to manage concession programme at Nashville Airport

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) awarded (15-Aug-2018) Fraport USA a 10 year contract to manage Nashville International Airport's concession programme. The contract includes the design, construction, lease and management of approximately 69,000sqft of concessions space. Fraport will lease space to local business owners who will independently manage restaurants and shops. The new concessions model will feature "street pricing", meaning airport concessions will feature pricing equivalent to similar locations outside the airport. Leasing and construction is scheduled to commence on 01-Feb-2019, with an anticipation of new restaurants and retail shops opening later in 2019. [more - original PR]