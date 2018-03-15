15-Mar-2018 2:40 PM
Fraport Greece to increase landing/parking fees at its 14 airports in Greece from 01-Apr-2018
Fraport Greece, via its official website, reported plans to introduce landing/parking fee increases at its 14 airports in Greece, effective 01-Apr-2018 (AINOnline, 14-Mar-2018). Details include:
- Parking:
- Aircraft with maximum take off weight (MTOW) of up to 10 tonnes: EUR5 for the first 24 hours and EUR10 after 24 hours;
- Aircraft with MTOW above 10 tonnes: Five hours free parking, then EUR2.5 for five to 10 hours, EUR5 for 10 to 24 hours and EUR10 per 24 hour period;
- Landing fees:
- Aircraft with MTOW up to five tonnes: Fixed charge of EUR100;
- Aircraft with MTOW between five and 10 tonnes: Fixed charge of EUR200;
- Aircraft with MTOW 10 tonnes and over (per tonne):
- Thessaloniki Makedonia Airport: EUR2.20;
- Preveza/Lefkada Aktion Airport: EUR2.18;
- Chania Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport: EUR2.02;
- Kerkyra Corfu International Airport: EUR2.39;
- Kavala Megas Alexandros Airport: EUR2;
- Kefallinia Airport: EUR2.30;
- Kos Ippokratis Airport: EUR2.43;
- Zakynthos Airport: EUR2.36;
- Mykonos Airport: EUR2.47;
- Mitilini Airport: EUR2.50;
- Rhodes Diagoras Airport: EUR2.35;
- Samos Aristarchos of Samos Airport: EUR2.50;
- Thira Santorini Airport: EUR2.55;
- Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport: EUR2.50.