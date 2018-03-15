Loading
15-Mar-2018 2:40 PM

Fraport Greece to increase landing/parking fees at its 14 airports in Greece from 01-Apr-2018

Fraport Greece, via its official website, reported plans to introduce landing/parking fee increases at its 14 airports in Greece, effective 01-Apr-2018 (AINOnline, 14-Mar-2018). Details include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More