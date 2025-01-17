Fraport CEO: 'Extremely high' location costs a risk to connectivity at Frankfurt Airport
Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte stated (16-Jan-2025) "With its large number of flight connections, Frankfurt Airport provides a positive and important locational advantage for the German economy". Dr Schulte said: "However, due to the sharp rise in government-induced location costs, presently reaching extremely high levels, we are increasingly at risk of losing this advantage of excellent hub connectivity for our country's economy". He added: "Airlines are investing in locations with lower government-imposed fees, and we are feeling this effect here in Frankfurt". Dr Schulte noted: "Our Group airports outside Germany are faring much better, with most of them growing faster than Frankfurt and many of them even setting new passenger records". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Frankfurt Airport, operated by Fraport, experienced a passenger traffic increase of 4.9% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024, yet remained 14% below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, partially due to high regulatory costs in Germany1. The airport faced growth constraints from increased location-specific costs and aircraft delivery delays affecting Lufthansa2. Internationally, Fraport's operations saw stronger growth, with passenger numbers doubling in the first half of 2024 compared to Frankfurt3.