Fraport CEO: 'Extremely high' location costs a risk to connectivity at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte stated (16-Jan-2025) "With its large number of flight connections, Frankfurt Airport provides a positive and important locational advantage for the German economy". Dr Schulte said: "However, due to the sharp rise in government-induced location costs, presently reaching extremely high levels, we are increasingly at risk of losing this advantage of excellent hub connectivity for our country's economy". He added: "Airlines are investing in locations with lower government-imposed fees, and we are feeling this effect here in Frankfurt". Dr Schulte noted: "Our Group airports outside Germany are faring much better, with most of them growing faster than Frankfurt and many of them even setting new passenger records". [more - original PR]