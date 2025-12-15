Fraport board approves plan to pay first dividend in six years

Fraport's supervisory board approved (12-Dec-2025) the company's business plan for FY2026, including the proposal to pay a dividend of EUR1 per share for FY2025. Dividends were not paid for six years due to the coronavirus pandemic and large scale investments. The decision was based on Fraport Group's operational performance, at Frankfurt Airport and across its worldwide subsidiaries, and is supported by a "sustainably positive outlook" for the coming years. The completion of major investments in large expansion projects, particularly in Lima and Frankfurt, and the inauguration of new passenger terminals at both locations will initially lead to a significant decrease in net income in 2026, but free cash flow is returning to positive territory. [more - original PR]