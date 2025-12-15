Fraport board approves plan to pay first dividend in six years
Fraport's supervisory board approved (12-Dec-2025) the company's business plan for FY2026, including the proposal to pay a dividend of EUR1 per share for FY2025. Dividends were not paid for six years due to the coronavirus pandemic and large scale investments. The decision was based on Fraport Group's operational performance, at Frankfurt Airport and across its worldwide subsidiaries, and is supported by a "sustainably positive outlook" for the coming years. The completion of major investments in large expansion projects, particularly in Lima and Frankfurt, and the inauguration of new passenger terminals at both locations will initially lead to a significant decrease in net income in 2026, but free cash flow is returning to positive territory. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Fraport confirmed that its financial performance in 9M2025 benefited from international capacity expansions, particularly at Antalya and Lima, leading to record free cash flow and a positive outlook for 2025, with Frankfurt Airport forecast to handle approximately 63 million passengers. However, passenger numbers at Frankfurt remained constrained by high regulatory costs in Germany, while international operations contributed significantly to overall results1.