21-Oct-2021 11:21 AM
France pax down 48% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019
French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (20-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2021:
- Passengers: -48.2% compared to Sep-2019;
- Domestic: -28.2%;
- International: -52.5%;
- From Metropolitan France: -52%;
- EU27: -43.1%;
- America: -67.3%;
- Asia Pacific: -77.6%;
- Europe excluding EU27: -61.4%;
- Africa: -45.2%;
- From French overseas territories: -47.6%. [more - original PR]
