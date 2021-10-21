Become a CAPA Member
21-Oct-2021 11:21 AM

France pax down 48% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019

French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (20-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2021:

  • Passengers: -48.2% compared to Sep-2019;
    • Domestic: -28.2%;
      • Within Metropolitan France: -25.5%;
      • Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: -30.9%;
      • Within French overseas territories: -49.8%;
    • International: -52.5%;

