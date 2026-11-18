FlySafair entered (17-Nov-2026) the first of four newly added Boeing 737-800 aircraft into service, with the remaining three scheduled to arrive in late Nov-2026 and early Dec-2026. The LCC is scheduled to take delivery of its first of three 737 MAX aircraft on lease from AerCap in 1Q2028. FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon stated: "Aircraft are in short supply across the industry right now, so we are renewing our fleet and adding seats wherever demand is strongest. We are doing everything we can to make sure there are enough seats in the market", adding: "This will mark the beginning of an inevitable transition. However, the availability and economics of midlife MAX aircraft will ultimately determine how quickly that transition can be completed". [more - Aviation Week]