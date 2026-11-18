FlySafair to take delivery of four 737-800 aircraft by end of 2026
FlySafair entered (17-Nov-2026) the first of four newly added Boeing 737-800 aircraft into service, with the remaining three scheduled to arrive in late Nov-2026 and early Dec-2026. The LCC is scheduled to take delivery of its first of three 737 MAX aircraft on lease from AerCap in 1Q2028. FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon stated: "Aircraft are in short supply across the industry right now, so we are renewing our fleet and adding seats wherever demand is strongest. We are doing everything we can to make sure there are enough seats in the market", adding: "This will mark the beginning of an inevitable transition. However, the availability and economics of midlife MAX aircraft will ultimately determine how quickly that transition can be completed". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
FlySafair previously agreed with AerCap to lease three Boeing 737 MAX eight aircraft, scheduled to commence delivery in 1Q2028, and two Boeing 737-800s due from 3Q2026, with chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon describing it as the next stage of fleet development and FlySafair’s introduction of the 737 MAX.1 FlySafair also received a 737-800 on lease from Aircraft Engine Lease Finance in 2024, its second such AELF lease that year.2