flypop selects Bluebox Aviation Systems Wireless IFE for A330 fleet

Bluebox Aviation stated (26-May-2021) flypop selected Bluebox Aviation Systems to provide an ancillary revenue generating retail and inflight entertainment solution on board its A330 aircraft. The airline is on target to launch with its initial aircraft in Oct-2021, thereafter adding an aircraft every six months, with Bluebox deploying aircraft powered Bluebox Wow wireless IFE on the widebody aircraft. The retail solution will enable touch-free ordering and payments for food & beverages as well as gifts and other onboard retail products and will support the airline's trolley-based retail. Passengers will also be able to pre purchase IFE access during booking, while the technology will also enable other ancillary revenue generating features and content, including Gladi8tor Gaming. [more - original PR]