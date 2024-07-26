Loading
26-Jul-2024 2:58 PM

flynas signs order for 160 Airbus aircraft

flynas signed (25-Jul-2024) a firm order for 130 A320 family aircraft and 30 A330neos. The order increases the carrier's order book to 280 Airbus aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027. flynas MD and CEO Bander Almohanna stated the order "ensures sustainable growth across our network of regional and international routes, spanning short, medium, and long haul flights". He added the carrier aims to expand its fleet from 61 to more than 160 aircraft by 2030. [more - original PR - flynas] [more - original PR - Airbus]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More