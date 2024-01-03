flynas pax up 28% in 2023 amid 'unprecedented' industry development

flynas reported (01-Jan-2024) it handled 11.1 million passengers in 2023, up more than 28% year-on-year. The carrier increased seat capacity by 22% and received 19 new aircraft, increasing its fleet to 64 aircraft. flynas MD and CEO Bander Almohanna stated: "We are proud of flynas' performance and results in 2023, which reflect the strength of our business model, the distinguished effort made by our team, and the effectiveness of our strategic plan for growth and expansion", noting Saudi Arabia's aviation industry is experiencing "unprecedented development". [more - original PR]