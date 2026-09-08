flynas and Swissport enter strategic equity transaction and commercial partnership
flynas and Swissport entered (07-Sep-2026) a long term strategic equity transaction and commercial partnership. Swissport Saudi Arabia will become flynas' exclusive ground handling partner across its entire network in Saudi Arabia for five years, and flynas will acquire a 10% equity stake in Swissport Saudi Arabia, with an option to increase its shareholding to up to 20%. The agreement will expand Swissport's share of Saudi Arabia's ground handling market to approximately 40%. [more - original PR - flynas] [more - original PR - Swissport]
Background ✨
Swissport planned to launch ground handling at seven additional Saudi airports from 01-Jun-2025, taking its footprint to 13 airports and targeting a 50% increase in flight handling capacity compared to 2024.1 Swissport International previously agreed to sell a 49% stake in Swissport Saudi Arabia to ASYAD Holding Group, aiming to grow air cargo, ground services and lounge hospitality, particularly with Saudi carriers.2 flynas' ground handling across Saudi airports was previously covered by a five-year, SAR2 billion contract renewal with Saudi Ground Services, retroactive to 01-Jan-2024.3