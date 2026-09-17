17-Sep-2026 11:27 AM
flydubai signs interline agreements with Air India and Uzbekistan Airways
flydubai signed (16-Sep-2026) interline agreements with Air India and Uzbekistan Airways, expanding its network across Asia, Australia and Europe. The LCC now has 46 interline partners. Details include:
- flydubai passengers will be able to connect with Air India services to domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Goa, Jaipur, Pune and Varanasi, and international destinations, including Bali, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Mauritius, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo;
- flydubai passengers will be able to connect with Uzbekistan Airways services from Tashkent to international destinations, including Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Moscow, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Rome, and domestic destinations, including Bukhara, Fergana and Urgench. [more - original PR]