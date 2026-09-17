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    17-Sep-2026 11:27 AM

    flydubai signs interline agreements with Air India and Uzbekistan Airways

    flydubai signed (16-Sep-2026) interline agreements with Air India and Uzbekistan Airways, expanding its network across Asia, Australia and Europe. The LCC now has 46 interline partners. Details include:

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