flydubai no longer scheduled to receive new aircraft in 2024 amid Boeing delivery delays

flydubai announced (22-Jul-2024) it is no longer scheduled to receive any new aircraft during the remainder of 2024 following an update received from Boeing. The carrier reported it had to enter ACMI agreements and extend the lease on select aircraft under sale and leaseback agreements to mitigate the aircraft delivery delays, resulting in further costs. flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith stated: "We are extremely disappointed to learn that Boeing will not be able to fulfil its commitment to deliver more aircraft for the remainder of the year. Boeing's short-noticed and frequent delivery schedule revisions have hindered our strategic growth plans resulting in significant disruptions to our published schedules". Mr Al Ghaith urged Boeing to "take immediate action and implement measures" to stabilise production and delivery processes. As previously reported by CAPA, flydubai was scheduled to receive seven additional aircraft and hire more than 130 new pilots by the end of 2024. [more - original PR]