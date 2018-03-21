flyadeal may double fleet size in 2018 and 2019, undertaking RFP for up to 50 aircraft

flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Mar-2018) the airline expects to receive new aircraft in Mar-2018, Apr-2018 and May-2018, increasing its fleet to eight aircraft. Mr Korfiatis expects the airline to be operating 10 to 12 aircraft by the end of 2018 and add another eight to 10 in 2019. The carrier is undertaking an RFP process for 30 firm aircraft orders and 20 options, with the aim to make a decision by Jun-2018. [more - CAPA TV]