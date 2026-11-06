Florida DoT, Orlando Airport and Joby Aviation completes second 'flying car' test flight
Florida Department of Transportation (DoT), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Joby Aviation completed (04-Nov-2026) a test flight of Joby's eVTOL aircraft. The test was the second 'flying car' test flight as part of Florida's Future of Flight Series, marking the first use of MCO's Vertipad, a specialised takeoff and landing area for advanced air mobility aircraft. The Vertipad is the first in the US to be featured onsite at a commercial airport. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Florida Department of Transportation completed its first demonstration flights for the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Programme, using Joby Aviation and BETA Technologies to test cargo deliveries and routes over the Tampa Bay area.1 Florida was the seventh location to launch under the initiative, with Florida DoT and Electra Aero due to conduct further flight tests across central Florida in Nov-2026.1