Florida DoT, Orlando Airport and Joby Aviation completes second 'flying car' test flight

Florida Department of Transportation (DoT), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Joby Aviation completed (04-Nov-2026) a test flight of Joby's eVTOL aircraft. The test was the second 'flying car' test flight as part of Florida's Future of Flight Series, marking the first use of MCO's Vertipad, a specialised takeoff and landing area for advanced air mobility aircraft. The Vertipad is the first in the US to be featured onsite at a commercial airport. [more - original PR]