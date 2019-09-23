Flight Centre Travel Group assumes full ownership of Ignite Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) announced (19-Sep-2019) the 100% acquisition of Ignite Travel Group. FCTG previously held a 49% stake in the company, with both parties having agreed to strategically bring forward the full purchase of Ignite's Australia and New Zealand businesses. The integration allows full deployment and integration of Ignite's product suite through FCTG's leisure network, beyond its recently launched "Flight Centre Exclusives" product range, to include "My Holiday Centre" brands including MyFiji, MyHawaii and MyCruises. FCTG MD Graham Turner reported Ignite will continue to operate under FCTG's "Emerging Brands" division and will remain a separate entity based in the Gold Coast under the stewardship of CEO Ryan Thomas. Ignite's founder and MD will "take on a new strategic product development role" within FCTG. [more - original PR]