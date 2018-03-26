FLC Group signs MoU for 24 A321neos for Bamboo Airways

FLC Group signed (26-Mar-2018) a MoU with Airbus for up to 24 A321neo aircraft for operation by Bamboo Airways. The airline is expected to commence operations in 2019 with aircraft from third party lessors before taking delivery of the A321neos. The carrier will focus on connecting international markets with Vietnamese leisure destinations and operating select domestic services. Bamboo Airways will particularly serve destinations where FLC Group has invested in tourism infrastructure. [more - original PR]