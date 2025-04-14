Loading
Flair Airlines to remain 'laser-focused on cost efficiency': CEO

Flair Airlines CEO Maciej Wilk, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) that while the carrier "will always explore opportunities to add more revenue streams", Flair will only pursue opportunities that "fit into the business model". Mr Wilk said: "Chasing every incremental dollar seems tempting most of the time… but it results in a cost creep", adding Flair will stay "laser-focused on cost efficiency".

