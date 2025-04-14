Loading
14-Apr-2025 5:47 PM

Flair Airlines' digitalisation 'will only accelerate with the introduction of AI': CEO

Flair Airlines CEO Maciej Wilk, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) Flair's digitalisation "will only accelerate with the introduction of AI in various areas of our operation". Mr Wilk said Flair has introduced an AI-driven revenue management system which completes work that "used to be done by literally dozens of revenue management analysts". Mr Wilk said: "We're all witnessing a real revolution right now with AI".

