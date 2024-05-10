10-May-2024 12:37 PM
Flair Airlines CEO: Economics and logistics issues of SAF to require 'a massive amount of work'
Flair Airlines president and CEO Stephen Jones, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on sustainability, stating: "With a modern aircraft, particularly in an all economy configuration, selling at a 90% load factor, the emissions per passenger/km are naturally going to be as low as you can get". Mr Jones added: "Then you want to try and reduce the amount of flying that an actual aircraft does. Going direct, getting more modern approached to ATC is a critical part of that… On SAF I think the only two problems are economics and logistics and both of those are going to take a massive amount of work, collectively".