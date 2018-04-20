First results of Joon 'good', 85% load factor and 500,000 pax from Dec-2017 to Mar-2018

Air France, via its official website, reported (19-Apr-2018) the first operating results of Joon are "good", with 500,000 passengers handled from Dec-2017 to Mar-2018. Air France said Joon's average load factor was 85%. "Joon must allow Air France to regain market share, to resume growth, for the benefit of the entire company and its staff... It is an innovation laboratory for the Air France group", Air France said. The company reiterated Joon is "neither... low cost nor a similar product to Transavia", with its own identity as being "very digital, very agile".