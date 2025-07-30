Firefly to move jet aircraft services from Subang Airport to KLIA from Aug-2025

Firefly announced (30-Jul-2025) plans to move all Kuala Lumpur Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport) services operated with Boeing 737-800 equipment to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 from 19-Aug-2025. The airline will continue to operate turboprop services from Subang Airport. Schedule details for the launch of services connecting KLIA to the following destinations comprise:

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) group MD Izham Ismail stated: "The move to KUL allows Firefly to scale its jet operations more efficiently, improve passenger connectivity and better leverage MAG's shared capabilities in engineering, ground handling and catering", adding: "Subang will continue to play an important role in Firefly's network through its turboprop operations, which provide essential connectivity across key domestic and regional routes". [more - original PR]