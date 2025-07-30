Loading
30-Jul-2025 5:11 PM

Firefly to move jet aircraft services from Subang Airport to KLIA from Aug-2025

Firefly announced (30-Jul-2025) plans to move all Kuala Lumpur Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport) services operated with Boeing 737-800 equipment to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 from 19-Aug-2025. The airline will continue to operate turboprop services from Subang Airport. Schedule details for the launch of services connecting KLIA to the following destinations comprise:

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) group MD Izham Ismail stated: "The move to KUL allows Firefly to scale its jet operations more efficiently, improve passenger connectivity and better leverage MAG's shared capabilities in engineering, ground handling and catering", adding: "Subang will continue to play an important role in Firefly's network through its turboprop operations, which provide essential connectivity across key domestic and regional routes". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

AirAsia also announced it would relocate its domestic operations from Subang to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 from 07-Apr-2025, citing increasing demand on Kota Kinabalu and Kuching routes and the need for scalable infrastructure at KLIA T2 to support growth and connectivity, particularly for East Malaysia services1.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More