Firefly to move jet aircraft services from Subang Airport to KLIA from Aug-2025
Firefly announced (30-Jul-2025) plans to move all Kuala Lumpur Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport) services operated with Boeing 737-800 equipment to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 from 19-Aug-2025. The airline will continue to operate turboprop services from Subang Airport. Schedule details for the launch of services connecting KLIA to the following destinations comprise:
- Tawau: 19-Aug-2025;
- Kuching: 21-Aug-2025;
- Kota Kinabalu: 21-Aug-2025;
- Singapore: 22-Aug-2025;
- Johor Bahru: 23-Aug-2025;
- Kota Bharu: 30-Aug-2025;
- Terengganu: 30-Aug-2025;
- Sibu: 03-Sep-2025.
Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) group MD Izham Ismail stated: "The move to KUL allows Firefly to scale its jet operations more efficiently, improve passenger connectivity and better leverage MAG's shared capabilities in engineering, ground handling and catering", adding: "Subang will continue to play an important role in Firefly's network through its turboprop operations, which provide essential connectivity across key domestic and regional routes". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AirAsia also announced it would relocate its domestic operations from Subang to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 from 07-Apr-2025, citing increasing demand on Kota Kinabalu and Kuching routes and the need for scalable infrastructure at KLIA T2 to support growth and connectivity, particularly for East Malaysia services1.