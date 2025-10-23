Finnair to return eight A321s to service by end of Oct-2025

Finnair announced (22-Oct-2025) plans to replace approximately 1700 seat covers in eight A321s. Six aircraft will return to service within a week and all eight A321s will be back in service by the end of Oct-2025. New seat covers are being installed to allow the aircraft to return to service. New covers are being sourced from multiple suppliers. As previously reported by CAPA, Finnair temporarily suspended operations of eight A321s on 13-Oct-2025, after being informed by the seat cover manufacturer that the impact of washing on fire protection of the seat covers was not verified in the required manner. The affected seat covers were manufactured by a long standing Finnair partner, based on specifications provided by the original seat manufacturer. The covers were washed in accordance with the information received from the original seat manufacturer. Finnair had to cancel approximately 70 flights since 13-Oct-2025, affecting travel plans of around 11,000 customers. [more - original PR]