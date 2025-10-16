Finnair cancels selected frequencies due to temporary suspension of operation of eight A321s

Finnair cancelled (15-Oct-2025) selected frequencies from 13-Oct-2025 to 16-Oct-2025 due to the temporary suspension of operation of eight A321s. Finnair will make daily aircraft type changes to minimise cancellations. Finnair expects the aircraft changes will lead to overbookings. Selected services will be operated in cooperation with partner airline DAT effective 15-Oct-2025. As previously reported by CAPA, Finnair temporarily suspended operation of eight A321s due to information received from the seat cover manufacturer. The manufacturer indicated the impact of the seat cover cleaning method on fire protection was not properly verified. [more - original PR]