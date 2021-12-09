Finnair to launch upgraded long haul interiors in Jan-2022

Finnair, via its official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, announced (08-Dec-2021) plans to launch upgraded long haul cabin interiors in Jan-2022. The carrier revealed a number of new design elements including dark blue upholstery with gold accents and chrome hardware as well as stylised overhead and seat lighting. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, Finnair's long haul fleet comprises eight Airbus A330s and 16 A350s with three remaining on order, and as previously reported it commenced phased renewal of A350 economy and business class interiors in 2018.