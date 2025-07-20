Finnair scales back North Atlantic schedule and increases Japan frequency in summer 2025
Finnair stated (17-Jul-2025) it scaled back its summer 2025 schedule for North Atlantic services in response to changes in demand. Further adjustments will depend on how demand evolves through the rest of the summer. The carrier is pleased with Asia performance and increased Japan frequency to 25 times weekly in summer 2025. Finnair stated the added capacity was well received, with revenue growing faster than capacity. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Finnair recorded significant growth in Asian capacity and passenger numbers throughout 2024 and into 2025, especially on Japanese routes, with added frequencies to Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. While North Atlantic capacity also grew due to added frequencies to Dallas and Chicago, the load factor on North Atlantic routes declined recently, and overall capacity adjustments followed fluctuations in demand and the end of cooperation with Qatar Airways on certain Middle Eastern routes1 2 3.