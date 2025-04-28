Loading
28-Apr-2025 5:49 PM

Finnair reports flight disruptions due to industrial action in May-2025

Finnair reported (26-Apr-2025) disruptions are expected due to an industrial action announced by the Finnish Aviation Union for 02-May-2025 and 05-May-2025. The strike involves work stoppages at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Finnair faced disruptions due to industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union and the Finnish Transport Workers' Union, leading to the cancellation of approximately 70 flights on 27-Mar-2025, affecting around 6500 passengers1. A similar scenario occurred on 02-Dec-2024 with an 'illegal' walkout by the Finnish Aviation Union, involving ground staff at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport2.

