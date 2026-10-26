Finnair launches Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne service
Finnair launched (26-Oct-2026) daily Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne service, operating with A350. The service operates with fifth freedom rights. Finnair chief revenue officer Christine Rovelli said: "This is an important milestone for us, bringing Finnair's own flights to Australia for the first time and creating a new daily connection between Melbourne, Finland and the rest of Europe". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Finavia SVP sales and route development Petri Vuori said Helsinki-Vantaa aimed to strengthen its winter 2026/27 hub role between Europe and Asia, with Finnair scheduled to launch Helsinki-Melbourne on 24-Oct-2026 and add new European routes plus domestic feeders in Oct-2026.1 Finnair Cargo also prepared for the operation, planning a daily widebody service with a one-month Bangkok temperature-control trial and appointing ACP Worldwide and Qantas Freight for ANZ representation and Melbourne ground handling.2 3 4