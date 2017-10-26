Loading
26-Oct-2017 2:26 PM

Finnair Group operating profit up 81% in 3Q2017

Finnair Group reported (25-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Revenue: EUR735.4 million, +14.7% year-on-year;
  • Costs:
    • Fuel: EUR123.8 million, -3.8%;
    • Labour: EUR112.9 million, +29.2%;
  • Operating profit: EUR118.9 million, +81.0%;
  • Net profit: EUR93.6 million, +6.8%;
  • Passenger numbers: 3.3 million, +9.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 87.2%, +3.0ppts;
  • Passenger yield: EUR6.79 cents, +0.8%;
  • Revenue per ASK: EUR7.29 cents, +3.3%;
  • Cost per ASK: EUR6.11 cents, -3.5%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR4.88 cents, -0.7%;
  • Cargo volume: 43,831 tonnes, +12.9%;
  • Cargo yield: EUR18.82 cents, -2.3%;
  • Total assets: EUR2825 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR117.6 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR1844 million. [more - original PR]

