Finnair Group operating profit up 81% in 3Q2017

Finnair Group reported (25-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Revenue: EUR735.4 million, +14.7% year-on-year;
- Costs:
- Fuel: EUR123.8 million, -3.8%;
- Labour: EUR112.9 million, +29.2%;
- Operating profit: EUR118.9 million, +81.0%;
- Net profit: EUR93.6 million, +6.8%;
- Passenger numbers: 3.3 million, +9.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 87.2%, +3.0ppts;
- Passenger yield: EUR6.79 cents, +0.8%;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR7.29 cents, +3.3%;
- Cost per ASK: EUR6.11 cents, -3.5%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR4.88 cents, -0.7%;
- Cargo volume: 43,831 tonnes, +12.9%;
- Cargo yield: EUR18.82 cents, -2.3%;
- Total assets: EUR2825 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR117.6 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR1844 million. [more - original PR]