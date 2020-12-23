Become a CAPA Member
23-Dec-2020 12:04 PM

Fiji suspends all inbound flights from 24-Dec-2020 to 28-Dec-2020

Fiji's COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce announced (22-Dec-2020) a suspension of all inbound passenger flights to Fiji from 24-Dec-2020 to 28-Dec-2020. The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will use the period to conduct an extensive review of border quarantine processes due to a potentially more contagious strain of COVID-19 found in the UK. The situation will be reviewed during the period and possibly extended. [more - original PR]

